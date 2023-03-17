TÜRKIYE MOVES TO RATIFY FINLANDS NATO BID IN PARLIAMENT

Türkiye on Friday said it is approving the process of Finland's NATO membership protocol in its parliament.

Noting that Finland has fulfilled Türkiye's security concerns, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in Ankara said: "We have decided to launch the approval process of Finland's NATO membership protocol in our Parliament."

"NATO will become stronger with Finland's membership, and I believe it will play an active role in maintaining global security and stability," Erdoğan added.

On Sweden's process, Erdoğan said that Türkiye will continue its talks with Sweden "on the basis of the principles of the alliance and our approach to the fight against terrorism."

Saying that Stockholm "has embraced terrorists, which was not the case for Finland," the Turkish president said: "How the process will progress will be directly linked to the concrete steps which Sweden will take."

Erdoğan recalled that Türkiye "submitted a list of 120 terrorists" in Sweden and urged the Swedish government to "hand them over" to Türkiye. "It is not possible for us to take a positive stance toward Sweden if terrorists are not handed over to us."

"As long as we witness the unfavorable approaches toward Türkiye in the fight against terrorism, we are ready to take any stance no matter where the approaches emerge," he added.

For his part, Niinisto thanked Ankara on behalf of all Finnish people for the approval and said "it is an important news for all."

The Finnish president praised his Turkish counterpart and noted that he is "one of the few, if not the only one, having talks all around with everybody."