Rare trip by German minister to Taiwan next week angers Beijing

The Chinese embassy in Berlin has reacted angrily over a planned visit to Taiwan by German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger.



The visit is the first by a German minister in almost three decades and is charged with symbolic importance as it comes amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China.



"The Chinese side has already demarcated to the responsible German authorities and expressed great displeasure," the embassy told the RND news agency on Friday.



In diplomatic practice, a démarche is a formal objection that is often made orally.



"At this point we call on the German side again to adhere to the One China principle without compromise," said the Chinese embassy, according to RND.



Any form of official contact "with indepence-seeking separatist forces of Taiwan and interference in China's internal affairs" must be stopped immediately, the Chinese embassy continued. "No one should underestimate China's determination to protect national sovereignty and defend territorial integrity and China's core interests."



Stark-Watzinger will travel to Taiwan on Monday. The minister, a member of the free-market liberal FDP party, announced the trip on Friday. The education minister plans to spend two days on the self-governing island and meet representatives from government, education, science and business in the capital of Taipei.



