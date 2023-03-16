UN investigators say no findings yet of genocide within Ukraine

A United Nations investigation into human rights violations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not concluded that a genocide has taken place within Ukraine, its chair said Thursday.

"We have not found that there has been a genocide within Ukraine," Norwegian judge Erik Mose, the head of the investigation team, told a press conference in Geneva, though he added that "we have noted that there are some aspects which may raise questions with respect to that crime ... but we have not yet put in any conclusion here."











