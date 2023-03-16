Russian military reaches site of US drone crash: Report

Russian forces have reached the site where a US Reaper drone crashed after colliding with a Russian fighter jet, US media reported Wednesday, citing American officials.

The Russians have reached the MQ-9 crash site in the Black Sea, two US officials told CNN.

The news network added, however, that it is unclear if they were able to recover the US drone.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with the drone, bringing the unmanned aerial vehicle down in international waters.

Russia denied the incident but said it intended to retrieve the wreckage of the drone.

Earlier on Wednesday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN that it might be "impossible" to recover the remains of the drone.



















