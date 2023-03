A major incident has been declared on Monday after a suspected gas explosion at a house in Swansea, the second largest city of Wales.

Emergency services are on the ground following the incident, which happened at 11:20 am (1120 GMT) on the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston.

The leader of Swansea County Council Rob Stewart said on Twitter it was not yet clear if there are any injuries, fatalities.

Pictures on social media show some destroyed homes.