One dead, 39 injured in massive pile-up in Hungary due to dust storm

One person died and 39 people were injured, including 10 children, in a major traffic accident caused by a dust storm in Hungary, police said on Sunday.



The injured were taken to hospital. The accident on the M1 motorway linking Budapest to Vienna occurred on Saturday afternoon when a dust storm hit the route. Suddenly a cloud of sand and dust engulfed the road, according to media reports.



The storm resulted in 42 vehicles, including five trucks, crashing into each other, presumably due to poor visibility. Of those, 19 vehicles caught fire.

