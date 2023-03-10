Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Finnish Prime Minister Marin in Kyiv

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shaking hands prior to their official meeting in Kyiv on March 10, 2023. (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Friday Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Kyiv.

"We honored the memory of the defenders who gave their lives for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian leader said "it is very important that Sanna Marin and I equally respect the heroism of our warriors who defend freedom in our country and around the world at the cost of their lives."

Zelenskky praised Marin as a "true friend of Ukraine and a defender of a free Europe."

"Thank you for your visit, our cordial partnership and strong support of Finland!" he said.