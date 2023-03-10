Turkish leader Erdoğan sets election date for May 14

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday formally set the country's parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14 — a month earlier than scheduled despite last month's devastating earthquake.



"Our nation will go to the polls to elect its president and parliamentarians on May 14," Erdoğan said in a speech after signing the election decision.



"May our decision to renew the elections be beneficial for our country, our nation, the Turkish Grand National Assembly and our political parties," Erdoğan said after putting his signature on a decision confirming the election date.



"Our agenda will again consist of healing the wounds of the earthquake survivors and compensating the economic and social damages of the disaster," he said Friday.



The Maraş-centred massive earthquake killed more than 46,000 people and left hundreds of thousands of people across 11 Turkish provinces sheltering in tents or temporary accommodations.



Erdoğan has ruled over Türkiye since 2003 — first as prime minister and as president since 2014.



The Supreme Electoral Council will now determine the electoral calendar. A runoff presidential election would be held on May 28 if none of the candidates secures more than 50% of the vote.



The presidential and parliamentary elections were scheduled to be held on June 18, but the government moved them forward to avoid coinciding with the Hajj pilgrimage, a university entrance exam and the start of the summer vacation season.







