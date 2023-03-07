GERMANYS BAERBOCK HEADS TO IRAQ, WITH ENERGY, INVESTMENTS ON AGENDA

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is scheduled to travel to Iraq on Tuesday.



According to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the Green politician will meet Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in the capital Baghdad.



Germany and Iraq want to strengthen their bilateral relations during the visit and discuss more intensive cooperation in the fields of energy and investment, it was further reported in Baghdad.



The Foreign Office in Berlin did not initially want to comment on the planned topics for discussion.



After years of war, Iraq's new head of government al-Sudani is under pressure to lead his country out of a severe political and economic crisis.



Around 30% of the people in Iraq live in poverty, and there have been repeated mass protests in the country since 2019.



German soldiers are supporting Iraq in the fight against ISIS. A few years ago, the terrorists controlled large areas in Iraq and Syria. Although they have meanwhile been militarily defeated in the region, they continue to carry out attacks.



