UK Defense Secretary Wallace: Russia has already lost in the long run

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace stated that Russia's international reputation is gradually decreasing and this situation is not likely to change in the coming years.

Wallace attended a conference on defense and security organized by the ruling Conservative Party supporter "Conservative Home" in London, the capital of England.

In his speech here, Minister Wallace pointed to the problem of global security and warned that the world would be a more insecure and unstable place for the next ten or twenty years.

"In the long run and in a kind of global macro positioning, Russia has already lost," Wallace also commented on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Saying that Russia's international reputation is much less than it was at the beginning, Wallace said that this situation is not likely to change in the next few years as long as the current Russian government continues its current position.

"We stand with Ukraine until the end, and I hope that eventually Russia will be driven out of Ukraine and Russia will be forced into some kind of negotiating position where Ukraine has a strong position and can choose what it wants to do with its future," said Minister Wallace.

Noting the importance of using "electronic warfare" on the battlefield, Wallace said, "The war in Ukraine showed that if you don't have electronic warfare capabilities, you can suddenly become very vulnerable or your very expensive equipment can be used on the wrong target."