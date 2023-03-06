German defence minister in Lithuania for talks and visit to troops

 Contact Us
DPA WORLD
Published March 06,2023
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived Lithuania on Monday for a visit to a forward German unit in the Baltic republic followed by talks with government leaders, his ministry announced in Berlin.

Pistorius landed in Kaunas to pay a visit to German troops in NATO's enhanced Forward Presence unit in Rukla in the centre of the country. Germany has maintained a combat brigade in Lithuania since the autumn of last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pistorius is to travel on to Vilnius on Tuesday for political talks.