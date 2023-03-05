Türkiye calls for backing development and progress of vulnerable nations

Türkiye's foreign minister on Sunday stressed the need to support the development and progress of vulnerable nations at the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar's Doha.

"Our gathering today in Doha takes place at a time when the international system is passing through swift transformations. Least Developed Countries are the most vulnerable in face of such developments," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in his remarks at the LDC5 conference.

Noting that it is the international communities' "collective responsibility to support the development and progress of vulnerable nations," Çavuşoğlu stressed that Türkiye "as a long-standing and reliable partner of LDCs, is doing its best and remains committed."

He cited the LDC4 Conference in İstanbul in 2011, "which drew a 10-year road map."

Cavusoglu further cited Türkiye's efforts for the vulnerable nations and said: "We held the comprehensive mid-term review of the Istanbul Program in 2016, in my hometown, Antalya."

"Türkiye (along with Belgium) is the co-Chair of the Group of Friends of the LDCs at the UN. The UN Technology Bank in Türkiye is the only UN agency dedicated to the LDCs exclusively.

"Finally, Türkiye is one of the top-ranking countries in development and humanitarian assistance and contributes to LDCs' efforts in many fields, including capacity building," he added.

Calling on everyone to not leave the LDCs behind, Çavuşoğlu noted: "We must act now, without further delay."

"Second, we cannot tolerate two separate worlds, with a digital and technological gap between them. In the last Decade of Action to achieve sustainable and inclusive recovery, there is no time to lose," he said.

Cavusoglu also urged to "break the vicious cycles that make development further difficult" and said the "global economic and financial system must be reformed."

"We must find ways to combat climate change, which affects LDCs most, although they did nothing to cause it," he added.

"The Doha Program of Action succeeds in the commitments of the İstanbul Program and offers prospects to build resilience," he said, inviting all "to embrace the program and scale up international efforts."

The Turkish minister further noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "considers sustainable development of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) a top priority."

He also cited the massive earthquakes that shook Türkiye's southern regions on Feb. 6 and said "the sincere international solidarity warms our hearts and gives us strength."

"LDCs were among the first to offer support and solidarity during the darkest days. ... Your solidarity after the earthquake showed once again that you are the most developed and generous in heart," he said as he thanked for the solidarity and support.