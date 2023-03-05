Somalia donates $4.8M to Türkiye quake victims

Somalia on Sunday said the federal government and the Somali people donated over $4.8 million to earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Speaking in the capital Mogadishu, Somali Interior Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi announced the donation and thanked the Somali business community, women associations and others for the contribution. "The fundraising campaign will continue," he said.

Premier Hamza Abdi Barre also thanked the people of Somalia for solidarity with their "Turkish brothers and sisters."

"We learned from the disaster in Türkiye that the Somali people can do anything if they unite," Barre added.

More than 45,000 people died in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that struck 11 Turkish provinces on Feb. 6.