EU Parliament president: 'Seriously consider' sending fighter jets

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola is urging an expansion of arms deliveries to the Ukrainian armed forces.



"Member states should seriously consider sending fighter jets to Ukraine," Metsola said on Saturday on the sidelines of a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, adding that she would continue to call for providing all the equipment Ukraine needed for victory.



Referring to Ukraine's aspiration to join the European Union, Metsola said she hoped accession negotiations could begin as early as this year. She said she was impressed by the pace at which the country was making progress.















