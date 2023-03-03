BIDEN SAYS GERMANYS SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE IS PROFOUND

US President Joe Biden thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his response to the war in Ukraine, saying Berlin's support for Kiev has been "profound."



"I want to thank you all for your strong and steady leadership. I mean that sincerely. It's made a world of difference," Biden said at the White House.



"You stepped up to provide critical military support and you know, I would argue that beyond your military support, the moral support you gave Ukrainians has been profound," Biden said.



Biden called Scholz's dramatic increase in defence spending and decision to move away from Russian fossil fuels "historic" decisions.





