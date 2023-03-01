US slams Israeli minister’s ‘repugnant’ call to wipe out Palestinian village

The US slammed the Israeli finance minister's call Wednesday to wipe out the Palestinian village of Huwara, saying it was "irresponsible", "repugnant" and "disgusting."

"Just as we condemn Palestinian incitement to violence, we condemn these provocative remarks that also amounts to incitement to violence," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

He urged Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials to "publicly and clearly reject and disavow these comments."

Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich said Huwara should be "wiped out" by the Israeli government after recent violence in occupied West Bank villages following the killing of two Israeli brothers.













