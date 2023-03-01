Romania reiterates support for Moldova’s security, European path

Romania reiterated Wednesday its support for Moldova's security and European path.

"Moldova has our full support in carrying out the ambitious measures its new government announced, including reforming the state institutions making reforms, strengthening the economy and security of the state as well as advancing the European path," Prime Minister Nicolae Ionel Ciuca said at a news conference with visiting his Moldovan counterpart, Dorin Recean.

"Today, we focused on the security developments amidst Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, with emphasis on the massive consequences for the Republic of Moldova in terms of security, energy, and economy," he said.

Ciuca noted Russian attempts to destabilize Moldova, create tension and spread hostile narratives and false information.

"I assured my counterpart of Romania's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders being observed," he added.

Recean stressed that close relations between the two countries were strengthened by his visit, during which improving cooperation in many domains was agreed upon.

"Our program for government clearly says that in our relationship with Bucharest, we want to deepen the strategic partnership, rapidly advance in the EU accession process, develop special privileged relations, implement the roadmap on priority cooperation areas, and implement as many infrastructure projects as possible," he said.