FLOODS TRIGGER EVACUATION IN AUSTRALIAS NORTHERN TERRITORY

Authorities in Australia's Northern Territory (NT) state ordered the evacuation of hundreds of people in the remote community of Daguragu after flooding in the region, local media reported on Wednesday.

Northern Territory's Chief Minister Natasha Fyles signed an emergency declaration for Kalkarindji, Daguragu, Pigeon Hole, and Yarralin areas as flood waters kept rising in the rivers, ABC News reported.

Many people were evacuated from Daguragu to the nearby community of Kalkarindji as local police commander of NT Danny Bacon said that around 700 people will relocate to Darwin, via Katherine, as soon as possible.

"The way our planning is going at the moment, we'll have everyone out of that community by tomorrow," the broadcaster quoted Bacon as saying.

The broadcaster reported that a child was also reportedly bitten "on the back of the leg" by a crocodile while being evacuated from the community, but is safe.

Authorities also issued a warning of major flooding in the Upper Victoria River.

Last year, the Australian state of New South Wales was also hit by heavy floods, causing huge damage to properties and infrastructure.