Russia on Sunday claimed that Switzerland abandon edits policy of neutrality since the start of the Moscow-Kyiv war, during which it accused Bern of taking various actions in support of Ukraine.

"Despite more than two centuries of experience in implementing the policy of external neutrality, after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Bern abandoned its traditional neutrality and unequivocally came out in support of Kyiv's neo-Nazi regime," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed in a message on Telegram.

In her message, Zakharova went on to list various actions that she said were taken by the Swiss government against Moscow, among which include condemnation of Russia on the domestic level, as well as on the level of regional and international organizations, the blocking of Russian assets in the country and joining EU sanctions, including measures against 1,300 individuals and 170 legal entities.

Zakharova further said Switzerland provided services to Ukraine such as military training and deliveries of humanitarian cargo through the mediation of the Swiss Embassy; purchased 4,000 tons of humanitarian goods from manufacturers, supplied chemical reagents, and initiated new financial assistance to the Ukrainian and Moldovan governments for 2023 worth 140 million Swiss francs ($148.8 million).

Zakharova argued that these services are not considered a departure from neutrality by Bern, but that "logic suggests the opposite."

Following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Switzerland, long-known for its tradition of neutrality, joined EU countries who imposed financial sanctions on Moscow.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said he was "shocked" by Russia's "military aggression" against Ukraine and urged Moscow to "end the war in Ukraine" during an address to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly last September.