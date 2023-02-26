Croatia preparing to send 14 helicopters to Ukraine

It was reported that the European Union (EU) member Croatia has started preparations for sending 14 helicopters to Ukraine.

Reported in Jutarnji List, one of the important newspapers of Croatia, it was stated that preparations have started for the transportation of 14 helicopters of the Croatian Armed Forces to Ukraine, and that the country will send 12 MI 8 MTV-1 type and 2 MI 8 T type helicopters to Ukraine.

It was also reported that the helicopters in question underwent the necessary maintenance in the hangars where they were located, and it was noted that the helicopters will be ready within 10 days.

It was also stated in the news that the helicopters would be delivered first to Poland and then to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Croatian government kept the military support to Ukraine "secret", while Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced in November that 14 helicopters would be sent to Ukraine.

President Zoran Milanovic, known for his opposing view on sending military aid to Ukraine, evaluated the situation as "I don't care".



