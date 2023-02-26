Jordan continues humanitarian aid to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

Jordan dispatched additional humanitarian aid to neighboring Syria on Sunday following the Feb. 6 earthquakes that killed thousands there and in Türkiye.

A Foreign Ministry statement said seven trucks loaded with aid from the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization crossed the Jaber-Nassib border crossing into Syria.

The aid "comes in implementation of the royal directives to help those affected by the earthquakes in both Syria and Türkiye," the statement said.

Since the earthquake disaster, Jordan has sent 13 relief aid planes, 82 aid trucks and 10 ambulances, in addition to an air bridge to transport 10,000 tents for the quake victims in both Syria and Türkiye.

At least 44,218 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed in the earthquake disaster.