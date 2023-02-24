Sweden plans to deliver up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Sweden announced plans on the anniversary of Russia's full invasion into Ukraine to deliver up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks to the embattled country.



The delivery is to be carried out in close coordination with Germany, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday in the Swedish town of Boden.



Sweden also wants to provide Ukraine with parts of the Hawk and Iris-T air defence systems.



According to the Defence Ministry, the tanks are so-called Panzer 122s, which are the Swedish version of Leopard 2 tanks. The tanks are equipped with a cannon, two machine guns and a grenade launcher. Sweden owns a total of 120 Leopard 2 tanks.



At last week's Munich Security Conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Western allies to join Germany in supplying battle tanks to Ukraine.



Berlin is supplying 18 Leopard 2A6s - four of which were pledged on Friday - and has been looking for partners to equip a Ukrainian battalion with an overall 31 Leopard tanks. That process has been taking longer than anticipated.



Poland is the main supplier of the older Leopard 2A4 model for another battalion, the first of which were delivered on Friday.



