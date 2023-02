France stands by Ukraine, Macron says on one-year war anniversary

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend a joint statement during the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated France's support for Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"People of Ukraine, France stands by your side. To solidarity. To victory. To peace", Macron tweeted.