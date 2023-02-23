WHO confirms 802 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine during war

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed Wednesday that there have been at least 802 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

The attacks have resulted in 101 deaths of health personnel and patients, Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

He said the war is exacerbating health needs, including for mental health and psychosocial support, rehabilitation, treatment for chronic diseases and others such as cancer, HIV and tuberculosis and vaccinations for measles, polio and pneumonia and COVID-19.

"These gaps are a risk to health today and for the future. The WHO is working closely with partners in Ukraine and has reached 8.4 million people with health interventions," he said.

His remarks came ahead of the first anniversary of the war staged by Russia on Feb. 24.

TÜRKİYE EARTHQUAKES

Turning to the earthquakes in Türkiye, the WHO chief said at least 15 hospitals were damaged and many health facilities affected.

In Syria, seven hospitals and 145 health facilities have been damaged, said Ghebreyesus, adding that 26 million people have been affected as a result of the quakes that occurred on Feb. 6.

More than 45,000 people have died in Türkiye's earthquakes so far.