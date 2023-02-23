We need additional support for Ukraine, says German finance minister

Additional financial support for Ukraine is needed and the International Monetary Fund is working in a new support programme, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Thursday in the context of meetings of the Group of Seven (G7).

Finance ministers' are meeting in the Indian city of Bengaluru on Thursday, focusing on financial support to Ukraine, on day before the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The IMF aims to adopt a new aid programme for Ukraine by the end of March, according to finance ministry sources.