US announces $10 billion more in aid for Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced additional substantial economic assistance for Ukraine on Thursday, the day before the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.



"In the coming months, we expect to provide about $10 billion in additional economic assistance for Ukraine," Yellen said on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Bengaluru, India.



The United States has already provided more than $46 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.



"Our twin goals are to degrade Russia's military-industrial complex and reduce the revenues that it can use to fund its war," she said.



These actions are having an effect, Yellen added. Russia's economy was increasingly isolated and the defence industry was experiencing production problems, she said. In addition, almost 1 million Russians had left the country last year.



The finance ministers of the G20 countries will meet in Bengaluru on Friday and Saturday to discuss the current state of the global economy and financial policy issues.



India is chairing the G20 group of leading industrialized and emerging economies this year.



