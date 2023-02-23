Ukrainian general says we are 'approaching end of war', territorial compromises would end with 'future conflicts'

Ukrainian general and head of military intelligence services Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview that he believes the war is getting closer to the end.

Answering a question regarding what is his opinion on the Russia-Ukraine war as it is getting closer to the 1-year mark, Budanov said that the end is near.

"Life would be less complicated if I had a clear response to this critical inquiry... However, I can say that I think we are getting closer to the conclusion of the war," he said.

Answering another question on how he sees the end of the war would occur, he said that the borders from 1991 would be the ultimate solution.

"The only feasible resolution is the re-establishment of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders from 1991," he said.

"We cannot accept any other alternatives, as any territorial compromise would only result in future conflicts."

Regarding the current situation of continuous fighting in the east of the country and Russia's chance of winning the war, Budanov said that "they will not win."

"The Russian objective of seizing Donetsk and Luhansk provinces has been ongoing for a year, but they have been unsuccessful thus far. For instance, they have been attempting to capture Bakhmut since July and even though they claim to have "almost" taken control, they are still struggling," he said.

"The truth is, Russia's military is not as formidable as it was when the conflict began, after a year of warfare," he added.

"Many Russian units have already been replaced by second or even third wave of soldiers who are likely not as skilled as the initial troops. My reasoning is simple: if the first unit was unable to achieve its objective, it is improbable that the second or third component of the unit will have any triumph."