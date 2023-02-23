Switzerland continues to provide emergency humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Swiss Humanitarian Aid is continuing to support people affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria by sending more doctors, engineers, and winter tents, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Following the search for survivors by Swiss Rescue in Turkey, the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit of the (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) FDFA has entered a second phase of support," the ministry said in a statement. "Experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit, including doctors and engineers, are now on the spot to continue helping the Turkish and Syrian population."

"Relief supplies have also been transported to the affected areas," it added.

The ministry underlined that an aid of some 8 million Swiss francs (over $8.5 million) has already been made available to help the survivors.

So far, a total of 2,000 hygiene kits are being distributed to the population of the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras -- the epicenter of the twin Feb. 6 earthquakes -- and its surroundings, it said.

Last week, the ministry announced that 300 winter-proof family tents for 1,500 people arrived in Türkiye from Switzerland and were distributed to the affected population by the Turkish disaster agency AFAD. It added that preparations are also underway to transport another 100 winter-proof family tents and 10 multi-purpose tents from the Humanitarian Aid stocks to the Hatay province.

At least 43,556 people have been killed and more than 105,000 injured by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to officials.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in fewer than 10 hours.