Spain ‘expresses dismay’ over Israeli attacks in West Bank

Spain's Foreign Ministry released a statement Thursday that 'expresses "dismay" about an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Nablus that left at least 11 dead and nearly 100 injured.

"Spain calls for a proportionate use of force with full respect for international humanitarian law," it said.

Madrid also insisted both parties exercise restraint and avoid acts that "contribute to the escalation of violence."

In an attack Wednesday, Israeli forces targeted a house in the Old City of Nablus and also attacked Palestinians that were protesting the raid with bullets and tear gas.

Among the victims of the raid were a 66-year-old man and a minor.

Since the start of 2023, Israeli forces have killed 62 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

On Thursday, the EU issued a statement saying it is "deeply alarmed" by spiraling violence in the West Bank and urged parties to de-escalate the situation.

"The EU deplores the death of civilians and reiterates that the use of force must be proportionate, in full respect of international humanitarian law, and come only as a last resort when strictly unavoidable to protect life," it said.

Last month, Spain expressed worry about escalating violence in Israel and Palestine. It urged the Israeli government to reverse a decision to build 800 new housing units in the West Bank.

