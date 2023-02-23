Greek, US, Israeli forces wrap up military exercise

Armed forces of Israel, Greece and the US wrapped up a military exercise held on Greek soil, Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement on Thursday.

The exercise focused on urban warfare and logistics amid combat, nighttime warfare, engineering operations, artillery, and border defense, among other things, the statement added.

According to the statement, Israeli military attache in Greece Tal Wallenberg said: "The training is the continuation of a significant relationship and cooperation with the Greek Army."

Meanwhile, Israeli news outlet Times of Israel revealed that the country participated in the exercise with troops from the elite Oz Brigade and the Nahal Brigade's reconnaissance battalion.

















