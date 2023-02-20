US President Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of anniversary

US President Joe Biden on Monday paid a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv in a dramatic show of support for the embattled country.

"Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with President Zelenskyy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine," the White House said in a statement marking the first visit by a US president since the Ukraine war began last Feb. 24, a year ago this Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said during the unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday that Washington would provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth $500 million.

Biden said the package would be announced on Tuesday and that Washington would also provide more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in Ukraine's possession.

It also said that the US will announce additional sanctions on Russian elites and companies later this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed Biden's visit on Telegram, calling his visit "an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."

The announcement of the visit comes as a nationwide air raid alert was sounded in the country, including the capital Kyiv.

In December 2022, in his first trip outside Ukraine since the war began, Zelenskyy traveled to Washington, DC to meet Biden and give an address to a joint session of Congress.









