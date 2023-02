News World Stoltenberg: Ukraine can win against Russian invasion

Stoltenberg: Ukraine can win against Russian invasion

"That is the reason why we support them," Stoltenberg said at the Munich Security Conference, pressing for more commitments to send tanks to Ukraine. "I have called on the allies to do everything in their power to deliver modern weapons - including armoured vehicles and battle tanks," Stoltenberg said.

DPA WORLD Published February 17,2023 Subscribe

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg continues to believe that Ukraine can win in the war to defend against the Russian invasion.



"That is the reason why we support them," Stoltenberg said at the Munich Security Conference, pressing for more commitments to send tanks to Ukraine.



"I have called on the allies to do everything in their power to deliver modern weapons - including armoured vehicles and battle tanks," Stoltenberg said.



The war will possibly end at the negotiating table, the NATO leader said, however that depends on Ukraine's strength on the battlefield.



Russian President Vladimir Putin must also understand that in negotiations he must accept that Ukraine survives as a sovereign and independent nation, he said.