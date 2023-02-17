SERBIAS SEARCH, RESCUE TEAM RETURNS FROM QUAKE-HIT TÜRKIYE

A Serbian search and rescue team returned Friday after spending last week in Türkiye, which was hit by twin earthquakes on Feb. 6.

The 45-member team and one dog returned with field vehicles from southern Hatay province.

They were welcomed by Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic and Turkish Ambassador to Belgrade Hami Aksoy with a national ceremony at the Serbian Palace.

Gasic said the team saved three people and helped in operations for eight days.

He added that Serbia will always extend a helping hand to friends who need it.

Aksoy said it is a historic day for the relations.

"Today is a very meaningful day. I can say that it is the most important day in terms of Turkey-Serbia relations. When the earthquake happened on Feb. 6, the next day I spoke to the minister (Bratislav Gasic) and that evening this team set out for Türkiye. (The team) was in the field right after the earthquake and started search and rescue efforts,'' he said.

Aksoy added that Serbia proved it is a friendly state and nation to Türkiye in bright and dark days.

"Serbia has shown that it is a true friend of Turkey. Serbia has helped us as a whole country, with both in-kind and cash donations,'' said Aksoy.

The leader of the search and rescue team, Davor Vidovic, said the team's only thought was to save lives.

"We set out with the hope that we could save people's lives without fear and without being in a dilemma. We stepped on lands that were constantly shaken by earthquakes, parents were looking for their children, children were looking for their families. None of us can describe the joy we felt when we found a 17-year-old girl alive under the rubble,'' said Vidovic.

Turkish Ambassador to Montenegro's capital of Podgorica, Barıs Kalkavan, said 27 tons of aid was sent to quake zones.

"So far, approximately 400,000 euros ($426.96) in cash aid has been collected. We have seen once again how close the Montenegrin people are to the Turkish people," said Kalkavan.

A team of 53 search and rescue personnel from Montenegro served in Türkiye.

Türkiye issued a level-4 alert, calling for international aid.

More than 249,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, according to Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

More than 9,000 international search and rescue teams, including those from South Korea, have participated in the post-quake operations.

Around 100 countries have offered assistance so far, with many having sent rescue teams.

More than 38,000 people have been killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye, the country's disaster agency said Friday.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces -- Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in less than 10 hours.