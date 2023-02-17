European governments urged to pressure IOC to bar Russians from Games

European governments have been urged to put pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to block Russian athletes from competing at next year's Games in Paris.



The IOC's decision to explore the possibility of athletes from Russia and Belarus competing in qualification events for Paris as neutrals amid the invasion of Ukraine is described as "an embarrassment to the international world of sport," in a resolution of the European Parliament.



The resolution text said the IOC's position "runs counter to (Russia and Belarus') multifaceted isolation and will be used by both regimes for propaganda purposes."



It called on member states and the international community "to exert pressure on the IOC to reverse this decision, which is an embarrassment to the international world of sport, and to adopt a similar position on any other sport, cultural or scientific events."



The IOC executive board initially recommended international sports federations exclude athletes from those countries from their events in the days immediately after the invasion.



IOC president Thomas Bach has since said that was a measure designed to protect those athletes, and along with those same federations and other stakeholders is now looking at how Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete under strict conditions in the run-up to Paris.



He has criticized governments around the world for politicizing the participation of athletes, and said no one should be discriminated against because of the passport they hold.



British Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer chaired a meeting of ministers from 36 countries last Friday to discuss the issue of Russian participation in the Olympic Games.



A collective statement from those involved is now expected early next week.



Ukraine's sports minister has suggested his country could boycott next year's Olympics if Russian athletes compete.

















