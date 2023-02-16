Zelensky says art has to stand up against evil at Berlinale opening

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to filmmakers and artists to clearly declare their support for Ukraine in comments at the opening of the Berlinale film festival.



"Can art stay out of politics?" he asked during a speech to the opening gala by video, saying this question has again become extremely important.



Cinema and film can overcome barriers, real and ideological, said Zelensky, a former actor, referring to Wim Wenders' film "Wings of Desire" which anticipated the end of the division of Germany.



Now, it is Russia that is building a new wall in Ukraine. "This is a wall between freedom and slavery," he said. Art cannot remain indifferent, he said, because in silence, the "voice of evil only becomes louder and more convincing."



Ahead of the opening ceremony, US actress Anne Hathaway praised Zelensky as a modern day hero and thanked the festival organizers for inviting him to give the address.



The festival's management called Zelensky's participation a special honour.



