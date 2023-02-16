 Contact Us

A woman found alive after spending 258 hours under rubble

A woman was pulled alive from the debris of a collapsed building 258 hours after an earthquake hit southern Türkiye, as hopes of finding more survivors fade.

Published 16.02.2023 22:17
