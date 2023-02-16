A woman found alive after spending 258 hours under rubble

A woman was pulled alive from the debris of a collapsed building 258 hours after an earthquake hit southern Türkiye, as hopes of finding more survivors fade. Rescuers found Neslihan Kılıçoğlu, 42, alive under the rubble in Kahramanmaras province. More than 36,000 people have died in two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye last week, the country's disaster agency said. The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.