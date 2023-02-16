Switzerland expresses concern about new Israeli plan to expand illegal settlements

Switzerland expressed concern on Thursday about a new Israeli plan for illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"These projects are illegal under international law," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the plan announced Feb. 12 that revealed intentions to build nearly 10,000 new housing units in settlements and retroactively legalize nine outposts.

The ministry urged Israel to renounce unilateral measures which risk further exacerbating tensions and jeopardizing a negotiated two-state solution.

"There is an urgent need to restore a political horizon towards a lasting peace based on international law," it said.