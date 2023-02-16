News Türkiye Stoltenberg: Türkiye earthquake constituted deadliest natural disaster

"This is the deadliest natural disaster on alliance territory since NATO was founded. NATO will use its "strategic airlift capabilities" to transport aid," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in his comments while speaking during a press conference with Turkish top diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday.

Speaking during a press conference with Turkish top diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said: "Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye constituted deadliest natural disaster on alliance territory since NATO was founded."



The NATO alliance plans to provide shelter for thousands of displaced people in Türkiye following the deadly earthquake, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in his comments on Thursday.



NATO is building temporary shelters and plans to send "tens of thousands of tents" to the country in the coming days and weeks, Stoltenberg told a press conference in Ankara.



In Türkiye alone, more than 50,000 buildings were either destroyed or heavily damaged across 11 provinces by the quake on February 6.









