Stoltenberg received by Erdoğan before visit to quake-hit region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdoğan and Stoltenberg held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex, according to the Turkish presidency.

The meeting came after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, claiming the lives of more than 36,000 people.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.