British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace holds a news conference with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the Ministry of Defence, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, March 21, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Britain needs to reconsider how much it is willing to spend on defence following the increase in threat levels from the likes of Russia, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.

"I've been very open here that the threat has increased, and just like other parts of government when ... threat increases, we should reconsider how much we fund it," he told Sky News.