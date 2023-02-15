FRENCH FIELD HOSPITAL OPENS IN TÜRKIYES QUAKE-HIT ADIYAMAN

A French field hospital has become operational in Türkiye's southern quake-hit province of Adiyaman.

Set up in the Golbasi district, the facility has the capacity of treating 100 patients per day.

The hospital will remain operational for at least 15 days, according to Herve Magro, the French ambassador to Türkiye.

"We will stay for as long as Turkish authorities want," he said.

The hospital has two operating rooms and a labor room with a staff of 15 doctors and 25 nurses, according to Isabella Arnaud, a surgeon.

On Feb. 6, two powerful earthquakes struck southern Türkiye, centered in Kahramanmaras and shaking nine other provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

The death toll has now climbed over 35,400, with thousands more injured.

Felt in several countries, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors also caused massive destruction in northern Syria, where more than 3,500 lives have been lost.