JORDANS FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT SYRIA, TÜRKIYE TO SHOW SOLIDARITY AFTER QUAKE

Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi will head to Syria and Türkiye on Wednesday in a "show of solidarity" after the quake that killed thousands of people in both countries, his ministry said.

Jordan, which neighbours Syria, has sent large shipments of aid to both countries with the kingdom sending a medical hospital to Türkiye and organising several large aid convoys through the country's northern border crossing with Syria.

However, the visit by Safadi to Damascus would be the first such trip by a top Jordanian official to Syria since the more than decade long conflict that devastated Syria and saw both sides take opposing camps.

"Safadi will discuss the humanitarian and aid needs that the two countries need," a statement from the foreign ministry said, adding that another aid plane will fly to both countries on Wednesday.



























