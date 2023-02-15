Zelensky to address Berlinale film festival in live stream

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the opening of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival in a live video stream on Thursday evening.



Zelensky will be introduced by Hollywood star Sean Penn, who is presenting his Ukraine documentary "Superpower" at the Berlinale 2023.



The participation of the Ukrainian leader, whose country is locked in an almost year-long struggle with invading Russian forces, is "a special honour," organizers said on Wednesday.



The festival will be officially opened by German Culture Minister Claudia Roth, Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey, this year's jury president Kristen Stewart, and Berlinale directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.



US comedy "She Came to Me" by director Rebecca Miller will launch the screenings of almost 400 films from 16-26 February.



"The Berlinale is back with full force," Giffey said in a statement marking the festival's return in its previous format after two years of pandemic restrictions.



