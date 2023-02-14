Russia rejects allegations it wants to destabilize Moldova

President of Moldova Maia Sandu speaks during a press briefing at the presidential palace in Chisinau, Moldova, 13 February 2023. (EPA Photo)

Moscow "strongly rejects insinuations" about alleged intentions to destabilize the political situation in Moldova, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said Moldovan President Maia Sandu used a trick, employed by the West and Ukraine -- first cited some "closed information," impossible to verify, and based on it justified her own "illegal actions."

According to the ministry, the "true goal" of Kyiv, which "launched disinformation about the 'Russian plan to destabilize Moldova'," is to engage Chisinau in tough confrontation with Moscow.

"In turn, the Moldovan authorities confirmed this fake in order, using the myth of the Russian threat, to divert the attention of Moldovan citizens from internal problems caused primarily by the failed socio-economic course of the current administration, to strengthen the fight against dissent and political opponents," the ministry said.

The diplomatic service said opponents in Moldova have been subjected to political persecution, hinting on the criminal case opened against former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, accused of connections with Russia.

"We strongly reject the insinuations about Russia's alleged desire to 'shake up' the situation in the Republic of Moldova. Unlike Western countries and Ukraine, we do not interfere in the internal affairs of Moldova and other countries of the world. Russia does not pose a threat to the security of the Republic of Moldova and stands for the development of mutually beneficial and equal bilateral cooperation," the ministry stressed.

It called on the Moldovan authorities "to show state wisdom," to oppose external provocations, and to build its course based on the interests of the citizens of Moldova, understanding the "great advantages that stable friendly relations with Russia can bring to Moldova."

President Sandu claimed on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement on Russia's plans to destabilize Moldova were confirmed by state institutions.

She claimed Russia's alleged plan involved a group of people with military training taking violent actions against government buildings and taking hostages.

During a special session of the European Council last week, Zelensky said he informed Sandu about Russian intentions to "undermine the political situation in Moldova."

Last Friday, Natalia Gavrilita resigned as the country's prime minister citing crises caused by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Since Moscow's "special military operation" last February, Moldova has been struggling with inflation, high energy prices and a refugee influx.