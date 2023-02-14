No decision on jets for Ukraine as NATO works on ammunition supply

The question of possibly supplying Ukraine with fighter jets remains open after the latest meeting of around 50 countries to coordinate arms deliveries to the war-torn country on Tuesday.



"I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft today," said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who chaired the meeting, at NATO's headquarters in Brussels.



Austin stressed that the United States would not stop Poland or other countries from making such deliveries as these decisions have to be taken by the national authorities.



The Netherlands was taking Ukraine's request for F-16 jets "very seriously," Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said, arriving at the meeting.



"Ukraine is very aware that this is something that takes time," she said. Fighter jets, she said, are not comparable to battle tanks that are to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months.



Slovakia announced last week that it would look into sending its Soviet-type MiG-29 to Ukraine.



German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Tuesday a new ammunition order for Gepard (Cheetah) anti-aircraft vehicles for Ukraine.



"This means that we will now immediately resume our own production at Rheinmetall for Gepard ammunition," Pistorius said in Brussels.



Germany signed the order contracts on behalf of Ukraine, according to the German Defence Ministry. An order from Berlin itself would have taken too long and involved the German parliament.



Pistorius said the new Gepard ammunition contracts ensure faster and more independent deliveries for the self-propelled anti-aircraft guns which are used in air and drone defence.



Germany has provided to date 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers with special training in weapons systems, Pistorius said.



Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced that his country is to provide eight Leopard 2 battle tanks. The pledge comes in addition to 14 such tanks promised by Germany and three by Portugal. Other countries, like Spain, have agreed in principle to provide Leopards but have left the number open.



Italy and France jointly announced that they are to provide Ukraine with the SAMP/T air defence system, Austin said.



Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attended the Brussels meeting.



NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, arriving at the meeting, urged supporters of Ukraine to send more ammunition and to deliver already pledged arms swiftly.



"We see no signs that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is preparing for peace," Stoltenberg said, speaking in Brussels at NATO headquarters.



"What we see is the opposite. He's preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks," he added.



US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A Milley described the current situation in around the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut as "a very significant grinding battle of attrition with very high casualties, especially on the Russian side."



He added "the front line is quite stable, even though very violent and a lot of fighting."



NATO defence ministers are to discuss later how to further ramp up ammunition production to meet Ukraine's needs and to replenish domestic stocks.



NATO ministers are also due to discuss efforts to better protect critical underwater infrastructure following the alleged acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines.



On Wednesday, the focus is expected to be on strengthening NATO's presence in eastern Europe, the so-called eastern flank.



