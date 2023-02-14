Armenian foreign minister to visit Türkiye in wake of deadly earthquakes

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Türkiye on Wednesday to express solidarity in the wake of deadly quakes in the southern region last week.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Mirzoyan will meet in the nation's capital of Ankara, where he will convey condolences for the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that have killed 35,418 people, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Mirzoyan will also visit Adiyaman to meet Armenian search and rescue teams, it added.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude tremors were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces -- Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.