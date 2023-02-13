News World NATO confirms cyber incident affecting websites

DPA WORLD Published February 13,2023

NATO confirmed that a cyber incident had affected its websites on Sunday evening.



"NATO cyber experts are actively addressing an incident affecting some NATO websites. NATO deals with cyber incidents on a regular basis, and takes cyber security very seriously," a NATO official told dpa.



The comment came after reports in social media suggested pro-Russian hackers had targeted NATO's Special Operations Headquarters (NSHQ) website and others, rendering it temporarily inaccessible.



Russian hacker group Killnet was named as being involved in the attack, among others.



The group has been associated with other recent attacks including in Germany, targeting the websites of the Bundestag, the police and critical infrastructure facilities.



NATO did not provide further details about the incident.



































