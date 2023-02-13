Kremlin says U.S. calls for citizens to leave Russia nothing new

The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. calls for its citizens to leave Russia were nothing new, as the U.S. embassy in Moscow issued a travel advisory for Russia.

"Calls not to visit Russia, to leave Russia-we don't hear these for the first time. The (U.S.) State Department has voiced this repeatedly, this is not an innovation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov also reacted to the U.S. Embassy's warnings for citizens that possess Russian citizenship, noting: "The fact that citizens with dual citizenship are mentioned there ... these citizens for us are, first of all, citizens of Russia, regardless of what (other) citizenship they have."

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin's level of public engagements will not be reduced in the backdrop of claims that the U.S. will move militants from "jihadist" groups to Russia to organize attacks.

"The security of the president ... is provided at the proper level, taking into account all the risks and dangers," Peskov said.

Earlier on Monday, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service claimed the U.S. military actively recruited militants from "jihadist" groups with links to Daesh/ISIS and al-Qaeda to carry out "terrorist attacks" in Russia and countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

With regards to the war in Ukraine, Peskov said Ukrainian authorities abruptly stopped peace talks last spring as if Kyiv received a "command from above."

Peskov also denied the possibility of a second wave of mobilization.