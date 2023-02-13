Germany begins training Ukrainian troops on Leopard 2 battle tanks

The German military has begun training Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard 2 battle tanks, which Kiev deems as critical to retaking territory seized by Russia.



The instruction is mainly to take place at the Bundeswehr's training grounds in the western city of Münster, a spokesperson for the Defence Ministry in Berlin said on Monday.



The training is expected to last several weeks.



The German government has promised Ukraine 14 Leopard 2s.



There are already training programmes for Ukrainian soldiers under way in Germany on the Marder infantry fighting vehicle.