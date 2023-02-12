ISRAELI JUSTICE MINISTER ACCUSES JUDICIARY OF SEEKING COUP AGAINST NETANYAHU GOVT

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Sunday accused the country's judiciary of seeking to carry out a "coup" against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The accusation came after a watchdog group called "the Movement for Quality Government" filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to oust Netanyahu over plans to enact sweeping judicial changes.

"An attempt to oust a prime minister against the law, while trampling on democratic choice, is no different from a putsch carried out with tanks," Levin said.

"This is a group of lawyers who do not respect the results of the election and are working to carry out a coup and declare Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfit," he added.

During his previous tenure, Netanyahu in 2020 signed an agreement on "conflict of interest" with then-attorney general Avichai Mandelbit in order to allow him to stay in power at that time while he is on trial.

On May 24, 2020, Netanyahu's trial began over charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust, accusations he vehemently denies.

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against plans by the Netanyahu government for a sweeping judicial reform, which opponents say would undermine Israel's democracy. Netanyahu, however, insists that his judicial plan would enhance democracy.